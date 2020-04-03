Ronda Rousey Comments On Possible WWE Return

Ronda Rousey recently uploaded a rather interesting video to her official YouTube channel. The video features her answering questions from fans. One of the questions Ronda answered was in regard to when she’ll be coming back to WWE. Ronda initially said she was taking an “impregnation vacation” from the company and according to recent comments, she is still on said vacation.

“Well, Trav and I are still working on that mommy/daddy time if you know what I mean?” Ronda said when asked when she’ll be returning to WWE.

“I won’t be at WrestleMania this year…or will I?” Ronda responded to another question. “I’m just kidding, I’m not going to be at WrestleMania.”

Ronda then went on to answer several questions about her feet…

Ronda Rousey Answers Feet Related Questions

Midway through the video, Ronda becomes concerned about the growing amount of questions in her inbox from fans regarding her feet. She called Travis Browne over to investigate.

“There’s like 8000 emails here and they all talk about feet,” Ronda lamented. “These people need help.”

A montage is then shown of Travis and Ronda answering emails and taking pictures of Travis’ feet, goats feet, and more. Ronda also plays the saxophone for a bit. You can view this rather unique video in the player below: