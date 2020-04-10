Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Plan To Work Regular WWE Schedule, Blasts Ungrateful Fans

Ronda Rousey made an appearance on the latest episode of the “Wild Ride! with Steve-O” podcast where she talked about her time in WWE.

This is where she made some interesting comments regarding her future with the company and ungrateful wrestling fans.

Rousey started out by stating that she loves the WWE and had a great time working there as she loves all of the girls in the locker room. She thinks having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. She loves the choreography, acting, and theater.

However, she was doing basically a part-time schedule and was away from home 200 days out of the year. That was a problem for her because when she did get home, she didn’t have any time for anything else but rather just wanted to sleep.

Rousey stated working that type of schedule wasn’t worth it for her family despite it eliminating all of their expenses and living a certain lifestyle that they didn’t need because they didn’t need the money.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them.”

When she came to this decision, she made it known that she loves what all of the stars are doing and she tried to give them all of her momentum and push that she could in order to say, “fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

Rousey added that if she does return to WWE then it won’t be in a full-time capacity. Instead, she would rather work short chunks of time.

