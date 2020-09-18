Ronda Rousey Expresses Interest In WWE Rematch

Ronda Rousey has expressed his interest in returning to a WWE ring for a rematch against WWE Superstar Natalya.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion commented on a tweet from WWE’s Twitter account sharing their previous bout from 2018. Rousey wrote, “One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature!”

One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day ??? looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Ronda Rousey WWE Return?

- Advertisement -

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey last competed in WWE at WrestleMania 35. She and Charlotte Flair lost a Winner Takes All Triple Threat matchup to Becky Lynch. Lynch’s victory saw her become the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Champion.

Although under WWE contract until 2021, Rousey has stressed she has no interest in returning to pro wrestling in a full-time capacity. She cited WWE’s grueling schedule as a core reason behind her decision, explaining how it’s not “the lifestyle for me.”

Rousey has, however, suggested she would still be interested in performing in WWE on a part-time basis. If that’s the case, the WWE Universe may eventually see her feature on key pay-per-views, much like Brock Lesnar.

Rousey was recently spotted training with the daughter of “Rowdy Roddy Piper,” Teal Piper. The images of them training together led some to speculate that she could be preparing for an eventual comeback.