Ronda Rousey Fires Back At Critics Of “Fake” Comment

Ronda Rousey's recent comments have struck a chord with several in the WWE locker room.

Comments Ronda Rousey made recently on Jackass star Steve-O’s podcast have struck a chord with members of the WWE locker room. Rousey has now fired back at those who have criticized her for using the ever-polarizing “fake” word to describe pro-wrestling.

Rousey referred to pro-wrestling as “fake fights” during the podcast while explaining that she quite enjoys participating in them.

“Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing,” Rousey said. “I love choreography, I love acting, I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year.”

This led to Lana posting a lengthy Tweet criticizing the former RAW Women’s Champion.

Alexa Bliss also seemingly responded to the controversy albeit she did so without mentioning Rousey by name.

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

“I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch,” Nia Jax Tweeted.

Ronda Rousey Responds

Rousey then issued the following statement on the matter:

Shinsuke Nakamura got in a response to this:

Both bet life — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 12, 2020

Rousey then spoofed a famous Hulk Hogan Tweet with the following:

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

Shayna Baszler also defended her 4-Horsewomen of MMA stablemate:

HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 11, 2020

Becky Lynch then decided to get involved somewhat: