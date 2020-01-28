Ronda Rousey Reacts To Shayna Baszler’s Royal Rumble Performance (Video)

Shayna Baszler entered into the Royal Rumble on Sunday as the 30th entrant. She tossed out 8 other competitors before being the final elimination by Charlotte Flair. Baszler’s longtime training partner and 4 Horsewomen of MMA stablemate Ronda Rousey posted her reaction to Baszler’s performance on her official YouTube channel.

Ronda gets quite into the match. Video of her reaction can be viewed in the player below:

Ronda Rousey Responds To Royal Rumble Return Speculation

Rousey posted the following to her Twitter account after it was clear she would not be returning at the Rumble:

Rousey has said she’s pitched ideas to WWE about her return, however. In an interview with People, Rousey said she’s hoping to find a way to balance family and a WWE career.

“I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it. To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium,” Rousey said.

“Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention,” she continued. “I’m happy to give them that. But I’m trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half-ass in both.”