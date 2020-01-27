Ronda Rousey Reacts To Speculation Over Her Making Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey did not make her grand return to WWE.

Many fans thought she would do so at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park. However, that wasn’t the case.

Instead, she took to social media where she shared this photo to poke fun at fans who thought she was going to make a surprise appearance:

This comes after Pwinsider.com reported on Saturday that there had been no talk of Rousey being there this weekend. It was noted that if the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion was working the show then it was being well hidden by management.

WWE’s shop website just added a new Rousey t-shirt this weekend for sale, which sparked speculation.

Rousey has been on hiatus from WWE as she was last seen at WrestleMania 35 following an incredible first-year run with the company.

At the time, the belief was that she would remain with the company going forward as an ambassador due to her still having years left on her current deal.

During her time away from WWE, she joined the cast of WWE’s reality series, Total Divas, that marked season 9 of the series.

