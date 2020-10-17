Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With James Storm

There are a lot rumors regarding “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey’s potential return to WWE at the moment. The former RAW Women’s and UFC Bantamweight Champion was recently spotted training with James Storm as well.

Storm, who was said to have been on his way to WWE before the pandemic hit, posted the following to his social media:

Big thanks to @rondarousey & @travisbrownemma for the invite to do a little wrestling around. I’ve met a lot of people that come from different sports but none besides @therealkurtangle that have the respect for pro wrestling like she does. pic.twitter.com/i0vjd5vQI2 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) October 17, 2020

The Latest On Both Ronda Rousey & James Storm In WWE

- Advertisement -

There were also rumors recently that Ronda Rousey’s WWE contract had just months left on it. Paul Heyman recently hinted in an interview, however, that it’s possible Rousey and WWE have agreed to an extension.

“I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?” Heyman said.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently noted that Rousey is expected back for WrestleMania next year.

“Rousey is still under contract and was expected to do WrestleMania in Los Angeles,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

James Storm also recently commented on why he believes his deal with WWE fell apart.

“Once I seen that they were making all these cuts with all these different guys and stuff like that I just knew it was a matter of time before they retract the contract,” Storm said.

“All I can do is keep on keeping on and doing my thing and hopefully there’s another opportunity to come in the future.”