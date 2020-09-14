Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With Teal Piper

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was spotted recently training with the daughter of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ariel Teal Toombs aka Teal Piper. Rousey hasn’t been seen in a wrestling ring since the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Teal Piper made her pro-wrestling debut a year ago as an entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW’s All Out 2019. She was later signed to the Women of Wrestling promotion. She noted on Instagram that she’s 6 months out from having ACL/Meniscus surgery.

“I’m 6 months out from acl /meniscus reconstruction and so happy to be back at it,” Piper wrote.

“Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him,” Piper said in a press release last year after signing with WOW.

Rousey talked about a possible return to WWE on the After the Bell podcast back in January.

“Probably, whenever the hell I feel like it. If they would just let me show up at live events, probably very soon,” Rousey said.

“I love the camaraderie and the kind of laidback feeling of live show days. Jump in the car afterwards and go to the next town. Never being able to find food and eating beef jerky all night. I miss that.”