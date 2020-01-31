Ronda Rousey: Will Return To WWE Whenever I Feel Like It

We last saw Ronda Rousey in the WWE ring when she lost to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Since then, there has been no indication from the former UFC star about her return to the squared circle, until now.

The Royal Rumble just concluded a few days ago and Rousey’s fans speculated that she might make a return on the pay-per-view event. That didn’t happen, and Rousey even went on Twitter to troll the fans who were expecting her return.

After the Royal Rumble, Rousey also went on the WWE podcast After The Bell with Corey Graves, and there she was asked about when she will make her return to wrestling. Rousey said that she’ll make her return if WWE lets her appear just on the live shows. She added that she misses wrestling at the live shows.

“Probably, whenever the hell I feel like it. If they would just let me show up at live events, probably very soon,” Rousey said.

Rousey said that she liked live shows better because she wouldn’t get her hair and makeup done during them and she prefers the laidback backstage environment of a live show.

“I love the camaraderie and the kind of laidback feeling of live show days. Jump in the car afterwards and go to the next town. Never being able to find food and eating beef jerky all night. I miss that.”

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was mentioned by Rousey a couple of times during the podcast, as Rousey said she would like to face Ripley if she returns to the WWE. Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021, so we can expect her to make a return this year.

