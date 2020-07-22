Ruby Riott Releases Statement On Match Against Peyton Royce

Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce on RAW this week. The win avenges a loss Riott suffered to the Iiconics member on the June 27th edition of RAW.

Riott took to Twitter to release a statement on the win and what it means in light of the double shoulder surgery she underwent last year.

“Monday night was a special night. My match against Peyton Royce might not have been for a title, or even an opportunity at one. But, it was my first singles win since November of 2019.”

Ruby then begins to address her relationship with former Riott squad member, Liv Morgan, in the statement.

“When I came back from my shoulder surgeries, I thought things would be exactly how I left them, but they weren’t. Things changed…people changed and I didn’t know how to handle it, but the fire that was lit after Peyton disrespected Liv Morgan, was one that I needed to shake the guilt and the defeat that I’ve felt for months.”

Ruby then addresses Liv directly in the her statement.

“Liv, if you watched on Monday, I hope you were proud. And Peyton, from now on, keep her name outta your mouth.”

Ruby Riott’s Record Since Returning

Riott has wrestled 14 times since returning to action beginning on March 2nd, 2020. Dates listed below are when the match was taped, not when it aired. She’s only had one singles win and one tag-team win in those 14 matches.