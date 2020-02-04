Ruby Riott Returns On WWE Monday Night RAW

Ruby Riott has made her return to WWE television.

She did so on Monday’s episode of RAW in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on the USA Network. Liv Morgan beat Lana in a singles match. After the match, Riott came out for what appeared to be a Riott Squad reunion.

However, that quickly faded as Riott attacked Morgan. Thus, it appears that the feud between Morgan and Lana is over as WWE shifts to her feuding with Riott.

Back in August, the WWE star underwent successful surgery to repair a bilateral injury on her left shoulder. She underwent the first surgery to repair the same injury on her right shoulder back on May 22nd.

She was last seen on WWE programming where she wrestled on an April 22nd episode of Main Event before RAW went live when she lost to Dana Brooke in a singles match.

Riott last competed at a WWE Live Event in Cardiff, Wales on May 17th as a participant in a Fatal Four Way for the RAW Women’s Championship that saw Becky Lynch successfully retain her title.

Before the injury, she hadn’t been used much since The Riott Squad was split up in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.