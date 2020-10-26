Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is believed that the event will once again follow a brand-versus-brand format. Unlike last year, however, we may get a men’s singles champion vs men’s single’s champion match.

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan at the moment is for Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns to headline the event.

This would also mean there are no plans to add the NXT champion to such a match. Finn Balor’s status as champion is up in the air at the moment, anyway, due to the broken jaw he suffered at TakeOver 31.

Last year’s event did not pit the men’s world champions against each other. Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio and Bray Wyatt defended the Universal strap against Daniel Bryan.

WWE To Honor 30 Years of The Undertaker At Survivor Series

Women’s Champ vs. Champ vs. Champ?

If the RAW vs Smackdown vs NXT format takes place at this year’s event, it would also pit Sasha Banks vs Asuka vs Io Shirai. Some fans have expressed enthusiasm for such a match online.

Shayna Baszler defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series 2019.

Book it @WWE pic.twitter.com/TB20Kc4OH8 — ????? Fanpage #NXTWOMENSCHAMPION (@QueenIoShirai) October 26, 2020

Rumored Retribution vs WWE Match At Survivor Series

Last month there were also rumors that Retribution would be involved in a big Survivor Series match against a WWE team. The faction is involved in a stable vs stable feud with the Hurt Business right now. Their rivalry could potentially culminate in a traditional Survivor Series match on the PPV.