Monday, October 26, 2020

Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE's Survivor Series takes place next month.

By Ian Carey
WWE Survivor Series 2020
WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is believed that the event will once again follow a brand-versus-brand format. Unlike last year, however, we may get a men’s singles champion vs men’s single’s champion match.

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan at the moment is for Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns to headline the event.

- Advertisement -

This would also mean there are no plans to add the NXT champion to such a match. Finn Balor’s status as champion is up in the air at the moment, anyway, due to the broken jaw he suffered at TakeOver 31.

Last year’s event did not pit the men’s world champions against each other. Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio and Bray Wyatt defended the Universal strap against Daniel Bryan.

WWE To Honor 30 Years of The Undertaker At Survivor Series

Women’s Champ vs. Champ vs. Champ?

If the RAW vs Smackdown vs NXT format takes place at this year’s event, it would also pit Sasha Banks vs Asuka vs Io Shirai. Some fans have expressed enthusiasm for such a match online.

Shayna Baszler defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series 2019.

Rumored Retribution vs WWE Match At Survivor Series

Last month there were also rumors that Retribution would be involved in a big Survivor Series match against a WWE team. The faction is involved in a stable vs stable feud with the Hurt Business right now. Their rivalry could potentially culminate in a traditional Survivor Series match on the PPV.

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE Hell In A Cell Results: New Champions Crowned, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre defended the...
Read more
WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks didn’t come up short while trying to get revenge on Bayley  As seen at Sunday’s WWE Hell...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

ROH

Update On Marty Scurll’s Status With ROH

Ring of Honor has returned to producing content for its weekly television program. Marty Scurll has not been involved, however. Scurll was...
Read more
Lucha Libre

Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania

Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 28 against Laredo Kid. Omega has held the title for over a...
Read more
WWE

Corey Graves Predicts a Major Angle for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on RAW

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed the WWE Draft. The Draft took place just over a week ago and saw some...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center

WWE announced an agreement with Orlando's Amway Center back in August to host its RAW, Smackdown, and PPV shows. WWE's agreement with...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rumored Matches For Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is scheduled for November 22nd, 2020. No matches have been officially announced for the show but it is...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Comments On Relationship With Samoan Family Dynasty

In the late 1980s, Paul Heyman managed the Samoan Swat Team of Fatu and Samu in WCW. The team would later win...
Read more
WWE

WWE To Honor 30 Years of The Undertaker At Survivor Series

WWE celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker at next month's Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Dead Man made his WWE debut at the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Makes History With Smackdown Title Win

Sasha Banks is your new Smackdown Women's Champion after defeating Bayley at Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV. With the win, Banks...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC