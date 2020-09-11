Rumored Matches For WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

Although WWE Clash of Champions is still a few weeks away, the company already has matches in mind for the show.

The company has only announced two matches thus far. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match or a singles match between Hardy’s title and Zayn’s championship is expected.

- Advertisement -

The original plan called for Asuka to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Shayna Bazler, but that won’t be happening as Bazler is one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Nia Jax, who will also defend their titles against unknown opponents. Natalya could end up being the challenger for Asuka’s title.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are believed to be defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against either Heavy Machinery or Street Profits.

Bobby Lashley defending the United States Title against Apollo Crews is rumored, but not confirmed. Finally, if WWE brings back Sasha Banks from the injury angle in time then she’ll challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

MVP Comments On Rumored Nation Of Domination Reboot