Rumored Matches For WWE SummerSlamPPV

Although WWE SummerSlam is still over a month away, the company already has matches in mind for the show.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt Riddle could get his first title shot on the main roster at this show. On a recent episode of SmackDown, the former NXT Tag Team Champion defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match, which marked his main roster debut.

WWE has also pushed Riddle in a feud with Baron Corbin on television with the idea of Riddle facing Corbin to get the title shot from Styles at SummerSlam.

Next up is Andrade and Angel Garza vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defending their titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam.

With WWE booking this same match involving the SmackDown titles on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, it’s possible that it could lead to a rematch at SummerSlam with some sort of stipulation.

WWE is also looking at Bray Wyatt challenging WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman as “The Fiend.” Of course, Wyatt and Strowman have been feuding with each other over the past few months with Strowman scoring a win over Wyatt at Money in the Bank. Now, they’ll face each other in a Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules next week with the title not being on the line.

Finally, the only match that has been well known is Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

SummerSlam was previously scheduled for the TD Garden in Boston but the company was forced to move it to a different location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on August 23 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.