Rumored Plans For Championship Match At WrestleMania 36

Plans for one WWE Championship have surfaced heading into WrestleMania 36 as the biggest event of the year for the company is getting closer.

Alex McCarthy of Talk Sports reported on Sunday that the plan right now is for a six-pack challenge to take place at WrestleMania 36 that will see Bayley defend the SmackDown Women’s Title.

The other confirmed competitors include Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella, and one unknown star.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who the mystery star will be. WWE has yet to confirm the match.

“A source tells me the plan for the SD women’s title at WM36 is a six-pack challenge right now. Bayley v Sasha v Naomi v Lacey Evans v Carmella – that’s five of the six names. The source speculates Bayley and Sasha would prefer to hold off their major singles PPV match, too.

I hate tweeting things like this because WWE/wrestling is so fluid and the source even said ‘as of this morning’ alluding to the possibility of change.”

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre is expected to get top billing on the card with the second biggest match of WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

