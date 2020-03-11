Rusev Details His Goals Ahead Of WrestleMania 36

WWE Superstar Rusev has shared his goals ahead of WrestleMania 36, admitting the first step is to get back on TV.

WWE Superstar Rusev has opened up about his goals ahead of WrestleMania 36. Speaking with The Pop Break, he also shared his journey becoming a naturalized US citizen and reflected on his babyface turn.

“Oh, it’s my biggest accomplishment in life,” Rusev said on becoming a US citizen. “I’ve always admired the United States of America growing up. Call it brainwashing, call it destiny, call it whatever—I knew one day I was going to come here. Just to be able to be called a US Citizen here in America, it’s the proudest thing I can probably say that I’ve achieved.”

Rusev Day & Future Goals

When he first debuted with the company, Rusev was positioned as a monster heel. Since that time, however, his image has softened with the WWE Universe who now enjoys chanting ‘Rusev Day’ alongside him.

Reflecting on the babyface turn, Rusev admitted that he’s just being himself now. “The WWE Universe, they just appreciate all the body of works that I’ve done. And the commitment that I’ve done with every single character, and every single storyline that I’ve been put in.”

He continued, “Whether good, bad, or indifferent, or some just badly written stuff. I’ve always committed one thousand percent and so has [Lana]. Fans can see that and they appreciate it. That’s why my popularity just grew and we are where we are.”

Despite not having wrestled since February, Rusev is focused on achieving a few goals ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the year. The first one? Get back on TV.

“Well my goal is to get on TV, because I haven’t been on TV in a while,” Rusev admitted. “That’s my goal. Where’s my next opportunity? I’m just waiting for that. I just can’t wait to crush—pun intended—whatever they throw at me. I’m ready for it.”

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.