Rusev On How Is His Relationship With John Cena

One of the main criticisms faced by John Cena is ending the momentum of many top acts during his long run as the face of WWE and Rusev is one of the top examples of the same.

The Cenation Leader ended the Bulgarian Brute’s undefeated streak during their match at WrestleMania 31 and many believe that the former NXT star was never able to recover from this loss in WWE.

However, during a recent appearance on The Ryback Show, Rusev talked about his relationship with Cena and the former WWE star said that he had a great relationship with John:

“[We had a] great relationship. I never had a bad experience with John. John taught me about cars because I love cars, and he taught me about cars. And I got a Mazarati because he recommended that it was a fantastic car.

I’ve been in his house for dinner.” revealed Rusev, “I think it was a christening for me – we started working a program and he invited me into his house to kind of see who I am, and we hung out. It was fun, man.”

The former US Champion also credited the 16-time world champion for teaching him everything about timing the crowd and Rusev went on to say that John is an amazing dude who will never shove you on the side:

“Every time I hung out with John, it was fun. He’s an amazing dude and he works out really hard, and he was always open for advice. He’ll never shove you on the side. He will never do any of that.”

Later in the interview, Rusev also claimed that the two still keep in touch and revealed that John Cena had texted him recently to say that he looked great.