Rusev Opens Up About Recent Storyline With Lana And Bobby Lashley

The ongoing angle between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley is one of the most controversial storylines right now, yet it’s also one of the most talked-about things of WWE programming as well. During a recent interview with Real Talker, the Bulgarian Brute talked about a number of things and he also opened up about this storyline.

The former US Champion was first asked about his reaction to seeing his wife kissing another man and Rusev said that it’s no different than what the actors at Hollywood do. He detailed his comments saying that if you are an actor and a certain role requires you to do something like that then you don’t say no.

Rusev then said that they are all professionals and claimed that he doesn’t think it’s a problem for him at all. Continuing, the former US Champion told the interviewer that he thinks it’s more about Lana because she is the one who has to kiss another guy:

“It was always about her, I always asked her. You know, people always run to me and ask me ‘how are you feeling about this?’ I’m like ‘why are you asking me? Why don’t you go and ask her? She’s the one who is supposed to kiss him every now and again. I’m not kissing a guy.’ … So, kudos to her for being professional. If she didn’t agree to that then we would have done something completely different, right? But here we are, a few months in, and it’s the hottest thing going in WWE.”

The whole angle requires all of the involved superstars to show some extraordinary acting skills. During the interview, Rusev also talked about this and said that Vince McMahon actually praised the acting skills he has shown during this storyline. He revealed “Vince pulled me aside and told me this is a great acting performance. I’ve never been complimented on my acting before that.”

Apart from this Rusev talked about his time away from WWE during his shoulder injury in 2017. He revealed that before going into the surgery, he felt like his character wasn’t going anywhere on TV. Due to this, he felt tired of his long-haired look and decided to cut his hair. You can check out his full interview in the video below: