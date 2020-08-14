Rusev: “People That Are Multi-Dimensional Have a Lot More Longevity in WWE”

Former WWE Superstar Rusev/Miro recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The ‘Bulgarian Brute’ would discuss a number of topics from his time with the company; including his ‘Rusev Day’ run, NXT and working with John Cena.

One of the topics brought up by the former Rusev was his idea of bringing more ‘character’ to the Rusev character. Now known as Miro, the former WWE Superstar would talk about not being stuck portraying a ‘one-dimensional’ character in the company.

Miro/Rusev on One-Dimensional Characters

- Advertisement -

“Well I always wanted to be me, I never wanted to pretend, you know?” Miro would begin on the podcast. “I mean I get it, it’s wrestling, it’s about characters. So I was the evil foreigner and very one dimensional, but I always knew I could do more.”

Miro would then say how he knew what his original Rusev character needed to be, so at the time he just portrayed the role as best he could. “But at the same time? This is my role. Great, I’ll play it through…I’ll play it perfect. But then once I had the opportunity to break out and show myself? I was just, I was ready to do it because I knew I could do more.”

“I feel like people that are multi-dimensional have a lot more longevity” Miro would continue. “[Especially] a lot more than one-dimensional characters. That’s what Dream always taught me, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. [He would say] body of work baby, body of work.”

“That’s why I wanted to give…that’s why all these characters that we (Aiden English and Lana) did through the years? There was always some kind of a change in it” Miro would finish. “It’s never just the ‘Bulgarian Brute.’ There’s always something different, which at the end of the day, the boss [Vince McMahon] didn’t like I guess!?”

Do you agree with Rusev/Miro? Let us know in the comments