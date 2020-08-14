Friday, August 14, 2020

Rusev: “People That Are Multi-Dimensional Have a Lot More Longevity in WWE”

The former WWE Superstar talks his character during his run on the main roster

By Jake Jeremy
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE Superstar Rusev/Miro recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The ‘Bulgarian Brute’ would discuss a number of topics from his time with the company; including his ‘Rusev Day’ run, NXT and working with John Cena.

One of the topics brought up by the former Rusev was his idea of bringing more ‘character’ to the Rusev character. Now known as Miro, the former WWE Superstar would talk about not being stuck portraying a ‘one-dimensional’ character in the company.

Miro/Rusev on One-Dimensional Characters

- Advertisement -

“Well I always wanted to be me, I never wanted to pretend, you know?” Miro would begin on the podcast. “I mean I get it, it’s wrestling, it’s about characters. So I was the evil foreigner and very one dimensional, but I always knew I could do more.”

Miro would then say how he knew what his original Rusev character needed to be, so at the time he just portrayed the role as best he could. “But at the same time? This is my role. Great, I’ll play it through…I’ll play it perfect. But then once I had the opportunity to break out and show myself? I was just, I was ready to do it because I knew I could do more.”

“I feel like people that are multi-dimensional have a lot more longevity” Miro would continue. “[Especially] a lot more than one-dimensional characters. That’s what Dream always taught me, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. [He would say] body of work baby, body of work.”

“That’s why I wanted to give…that’s why all these characters that we (Aiden English and Lana) did through the years? There was always some kind of a change in it” Miro would finish. “It’s never just the ‘Bulgarian Brute.’ There’s always something different, which at the end of the day, the boss [Vince McMahon] didn’t like I guess!?”

Do you agree with Rusev/Miro? Let us know in the comments

Rusev Twitch
Rusev streaming on Twitch

Trending Articles

AEW

AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn't made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Rusev: “People That Are Multi-Dimensional Have a Lot More Longevity in WWE”

Former WWE Superstar Rusev/Miro recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The 'Bulgarian Brute' would discuss a number of topics from his...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman Makes First Appearance Since Removal From WWE Creative Team

Paul Heyman spent from June 2019 to June 2020 as the Executive Director of WWE RAW. Since his removal, WWE has consolidated...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Ultimate Warrior’s WWF Run In 1996

The Ultimate Warrior briefly returned to WWE in 1996. He defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley at WrestleMania 12 but was gone from the...
Read more
Impact

Konnan Comments On Tessa Blanchard’s Departure From Impact

Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling parted ways this summer while Blanchard was still the Impact World Champion. Impact vacated the title which...
Read more
ROH

Update On ROH’s Return, Marty Scurll’s Status

Ring of Honor hasn't run an event since February due to the ongoing global pandemic. Marty Scurll's status with the company has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reveals How Triple H And Shawn Michaels Bullied The Rock In The ’90s

Bret Hart has revealed how Triple H and Shawn Michaels allegedly bullied The Rock when he first started in WWE.
Read more
NXT

Shotzi Blackheart Recovers Stolen Car, Gear And Helmet (Video)

NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart unfortunately recently had her car stolen. Her car contained not only wrestling gear but also the recognizable helmet...
Read more
Other News

Erick Rowan Shares Failed Pitch For Cage Reveal

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has shared what he pitched to be revealed in the cage he carried with him before his...
Read more
AEW

AEW Reportedly Still Has Major Plans For Jungle Boy

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly still heavily invested in Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling...
Read more
Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Shares His Favorite SummerSlam Moment

Having had several memorable SummerSlam moments over the years, Seth Rollins was recently asked if he could single out one as his...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole Comments On A Potential Babyface Run In NXT

Adam Cole has spent most of his time in NXT as a heel but fans are getting the chance to see the...
Read more
WWE

What WWE Officials Have Told Big E About Plans For His Future

There have been a lot of talks about the future plans for Big E recently and during a new interview, the former...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC