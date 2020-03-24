Rusev Pledges Financial Support To ‘Extended WWE Family’ At Home Without Pay

Good Guy Rusev stepping up for WWE workers at home without pay during the Coronavirus pandemic

Rusev is stepping up in a big way to help WWE employees who are out of work and not being paid during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The grossly underutilized wrestler from Bulgaria has pledged $20,000 to any of his ‘extended WWE family’ that is out of work without compensation, including production staff, security, etc. He tweeted on Tuesday;

“In Bulgaria we say ‘It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart’ I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL.”

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak forced WWE to cancel all live events for the foreseeable future. The company is taping Raw, SmackDown, NXT and even WrestleMania from the Performance Center in Orlando. However, a lot of people who work WWE shows are out of work.

Rusev has been used sparsely by WWE in recent years. After spending most of 2019 on the sidelines, he returned in September as part of the romance storyline involving his real-life wife Lana, Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan.

With reports circulating that Rusev is in the midst of a contract dispute with WWE, he was written off television in mid-February.