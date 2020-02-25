Rusev Removed From Super Showdown Match, Replacement Announced

It appears that former United States Champion Rusev has been pulled from the Gauntlet match he was announced to compete in at the upcoming Super Showdown event.

There was some confusion over the graphics used to promote the match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and WWE has since confirmed that Rey Mysterio will be replacing the Bulgarian Brute in the upcoming match:

The company has not given a reason for Rusev’s removal but the two sides have been locked in a contract dispute for a while now and reports suggest that the officials have pulled Rusev from WWE TV due to the same.

Rusev has not wrestled since the January 20 episode of Raw where he and his partner Liv Morgan lost a mixed tag match to Lana and Bobby Lashley.

When WWE originally announced the Gauntlet match, it was reported that the announcement was not a sign of things being resolved between the two parties.

It’s believed that Rusev will leave WWE once his contract expires. Though it was reported earlier this month that he still has “plenty of time” left on his current deal.

His wife Lana on the other hand, signed a new 5-year deal just recently so she will be staying with the company until at least 2025, whether the former NXT star decides to leave or stay.