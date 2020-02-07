Rusev Reportedly Off TV Due To Contract Dispute

Rusev is reportedly in the middle of a contract dispute with WWE.

Rusev hasn’t wrestled on WWE programming since a mixed-tag match on the January 20th, 2020 episode. He teamed with Liv Morgan and they were defeated by Lana and Bobby Lashley on the show. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev is currently off TV due to a contract dispute with WWE.

“Rusev has been off television due to a contract dispute,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report continued to say it’s possible there is no resolution to the Lashley-Rusev rivalry until after the contract dispute between Rusev and WWE has been resolved.

“There should be a Rusev-Lashley blow-off after all that build, but Rusev has been taken off TV so it looks like he never gets his revenge at the end unless his contract situation works out,” Meltzer wrote.

Rusev’s wife Lana signed a new multi-year contract with WWE last November.

Last month, Rusev noted that he was soon to be a free agent on his Twitter bio.

Rusev signed with WWE in 2010 as a 25-year-old and is the only Bulgarian to ever wrestle for WWE. He is a former 3x United States Champion as well.