Rusev Reveals He Has COVID-19

Miroslav Barnyashev, better known to wrestling fans as Rusev, announced on a Twitch live stream yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rusev also posted to his social media about his diagnosis. This news comes on the heels of both Lana’s parents testing positive for the virus as well.

I tested positive for COVID-19. Thank you for all the support. I will be okay and Miro Day will continue.https://t.co/Kpyr1LxPuP — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 13, 2020

Not only did Rusev say he has tested positive for the virus, he says he has tested “super-mega incredibly positive” for it.

“I am absolutely positive for COVID-19,” Rusev said. “I am absolutely 100% super-mega incredibly positive. Yes, I got a phone call from the doctor.”

Rusev continued to say he got a call from a doctor about having been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“I feel great,” Rusev would say later in the stream. “Like I kind of knew that the whole smell and taste situation and this just confirms it.”

Lana posted a video yesterday saying that both her parents are doing better after both having tested positive for the virus.

Where Will Rusev Sign?

There had been some speculation that Rusev could appear at Slammiversary this weekend. Impact has been teasing many names released from WWE in April could appear on the show. A Bulgarian flag has been shown in promo videos for the PPV. This led many to believe he could be on the show. His COVID-19 diagnosis will almost certainly prevent him from being there, however.