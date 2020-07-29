Rusev Says He Is Done With Wrestling

It appears that Rusev is done with the pro wrestling business.

Since his departure from WWE, there has been a lot of speculation about which promotion he will sign with. The majority of fans speculated that he could land in All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, the former WWE star may have other ideas. Over the last few months, Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, has been producing content that he puts on Twitch and YouTube.

In a recent Q&A stream on Twitch, he stated that he has moved on from the business and won’t be wrestling inside of the squared circle anymore.

“I’m done. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator,” Miro said. “I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?”

He did note that he texted Vince McMahon and it was a nice conversation.

WWE decided to release several wrestlers and staff back in April due to budget cuts. Before the departure, he hadn’t been used much on television following his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Rusev had been reportedly in talks with WWE about a new deal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which WWE publicly blamed on for the budget cuts.