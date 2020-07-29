Thursday, July 30, 2020

Rusev Says He Is Done With Wrestling

Rusev has shifted his focus towards gaming

By Andrew Ravens
Rusev Twitch
Rusev streaming on Twitch

It appears that Rusev is done with the pro wrestling business. 

Since his departure from WWE, there has been a lot of speculation about which promotion he will sign with. The majority of fans speculated that he could land in All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling. 

- Advertisement -

However, the former WWE star may have other ideas. Over the last few months, Rusev, real name Miroslav Barnyashev, has been producing content that he puts on Twitch and YouTube. 

In a recent Q&A stream on Twitch, he stated that he has moved on from the business and won’t be wrestling inside of the squared circle anymore. 

“I’m done. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator,” Miro said. “I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?”

He did note that he texted Vince McMahon and it was a nice conversation. 

WWE decided to release several wrestlers and staff back in April due to budget cuts. Before the departure, he hadn’t been used much on television following his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley. 

Rusev had been reportedly in talks with WWE about a new deal prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which WWE publicly blamed on for the budget cuts. 

ViaFightful

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Bully Ray Rips Kairi Sane For Goodbye Tweet To WWE

Kairi Sane finished up with WWE at the last set of tapings. She defeated Bayley in single's action last week on RAW...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/28) The Good Brothers Make In-Ring Debut

Impact Wrestling 7/28 was the second show since the company began its new era at Slammiversary. The show kicked off with Eddie...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Fines Nia Jax For Actions On RAW

This week on RAW, Nia Jax came out to cut a promo but was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. The two brawled and...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley: “Pressure Is Having A Two-Page Script Written By A 74-Year-Old Madman That Makes No Sense”

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has explained how he dealt with the "pressure" of delivering scripted promos at the behest...
Read more
WWE

Rusev Says He Is Done With Wrestling

It appears that Rusev is done with the pro wrestling business.  Since his departure from WWE, there has been...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (7/29): MJF Challenges Jon Moxley, Matt Cardona Debuts

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against...
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Results (7/29): Triple Threat Match, Strong vs. Gargano

The July 29, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

FTR Sign Multi-Year Deals With AEW, Tag Team Appreciation Night Set

FTR has signed multi-year deals with AEW.  They did a segment on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite where FTR was...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona (Formerly Zack Ryder) Makes AEW Debut

Zack Ryder is all elite.  He made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida...
Read more
WWE

Rusev Says He Is Done With Wrestling

It appears that Rusev is done with the pro wrestling business.  Since his departure from WWE, there has been...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Talks Possible Interest In Signing Ex-WWE Stars & Tessa Blanchard

Cody Rhodes addressed whether AEW has any interest in signing new talent to join their loaded roster.  Following the...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Explains Why FTR Aren’t Ranked In AEW Top-5

AEW released new top-5 rankings today ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. Conspicuously absent from the tag team...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray Rips Kairi Sane For Goodbye Tweet To WWE

Kairi Sane finished up with WWE at the last set of tapings. She defeated Bayley in single's action last week on RAW...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Names Potential Challengers For TNT Title

Cody faced Eddie Kingston for the TNT title last week on Dynamite. He is scheduled to face Warhorse on tonight's card. Cody...
Read more
Impact

Heath Slater To Challenge For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

The former Heath Slater (Heath Miller) will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night on AXS TV. Impact has announced that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Young Says Vince McMahon “Failed As A Leader”

Eric Young was one of the many names released from WWE back in April. He has since resurfaced in Impact Wrestling where...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings (7/29): MJF, Dark Order & Nyla Rose Top Their Divisions

All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW Rankings for the week of Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. We...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC