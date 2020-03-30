Rusev Shows Off New Bald Look

Former US Champion Rusev has joined the list of superstars with a clean shaved head and he has shaved his head while staying in the home after his contract dispute with WWE.

The former NXT Superstar showed this new look during a WWE Live Feed on Instagram yesterday. You can check out some photos of the same below:





Rusev was involved in a storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley the last time we saw him and WWE had added Liv Morgan to this angle later on as well.

However, the company decided to pull him from TV due to a contract dispute and the former champion has not been seen on WWE Programming since January.

In an interview, Bobby Lashley had said that he is not sure if their angle was over and he had hoped that he can still have a WrestleMania match with The Bulgarian Brute.

However, there is no news of Rusev being brought in for the latest WWE tapings and Lashley has been in quarantine after returning from a trip to South Africa, so it’s unlikely that we will see either of them at the Show Of Shows.

There aren’t many details available regarding the contract dispute between the wrestling star and WWE. So it’s hard to say when or if he will return to WWE TV but we will keep you posted on his status.