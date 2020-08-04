Rusev Takes Shot At Shane McMahon’s Return, The Riott Squad On Their Future

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw the return of former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon who was there to introduce a new segment on the show.

Former WWE star Rusev who was released from the company earlier this year took a shot at Shane’s return via Twitter. He made the following tweet, mentioning how it’s opposed to the talks of building new stars:

“We want to build new talent”. Shane is back! Sums it up. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 3, 2020

Shane McMahon was on the show to introduce the concept of Raw Underground which took place in a warehouse-like setting with a ring that had no ropes. You can check out the complete Raw results at this link.

The Riott Squad On Their Future

Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Kevin Owens holding his talk show with the special guest being Ruby Riott. Liv Morgan also came out during the segment and Riott admitted that she was wrong to attack Liv before.

The IIconics then came out as well and the segment set up a match between the two teams. The match saw Liv Morgan picking up the victory for her team.

Both Riott and Morgan were interviewed backstage after the match and when asked about their future, they suggested that this reunion could continue in the upcoming times. You can check out their interview below: