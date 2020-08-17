Monday, August 17, 2020

Rusev: Vince McMahon Told Me Fans Chanting ‘Rusev Day’ Were Mocking Me

Rusev recently revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to crowds chanting "Rusev Day"

By Ian Carey
Rusev
Rusev (Photo credit: WWE)

Rusev recently appeared on Ryback’s podcast and detailed Vince McMahon’s reaction to the “Rusev Day” chants. According to Rusev, Vince McMahon told him that fans were mocking him when they were chanting “Rusev Day.”

“I had a conversation with Vince and he told me that with Rusev Day, they were just mocking me, they didn’t mean it,” Rusev said on the show.

“In my mind, I knew it wasn’t true,” Rusev continued. “They started putting my segments early so the ‘Rusev Day’ chants would go away. I was not even supposed to be on WrestleMania, the year I lost to Jinder.”

Aiden English also recently commented on his reaction to hearing Vince McMahon’s interpretation of the crowd chants.

Maria Kanellis also responded to news about Vince’s reaction to the Rusev Day chants.

Maria, Aiden English, and Rusev were all released from their WWE contracts in April during an ongoing global pandemic.

Rusev then continued to talk about Vince’s reaction to the Rusev Day shirts selling out. According to Rusev, Vince believed they only sold out because they didn’t make enough.

“When Vince said the second time, ‘they’re fucking with you,’ I said, ‘Vince, we have sold out all of our merchandise.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘The shirt is sold out.’ ‘Well, maybe they didn’t make enough.’ ‘They didn’t make enough shirts, that’s why it’s sold out? Not because we’re doing good? Really?'”

A link to the podcast featuring Ryback and Rusev can be found here.

ViaFightful

