Rush Regains ROH World Championship From PCO

Rush has regained the ROH World Championship. He defeated former champion PCO and Mark Haskins in a triple threat match over the weekend at ROH’s Gateway to Honor event from St. Charles, Missouri. PCO had defeated Rush in single’s competition to win the title at the Final Battle PPV from Baltimore on December 13th, 2019.

With the win, Rush becomes just the 5th person to win the ROH World Title for a second time. Jay Lethal, Jay Briscoe, Adam Cole, and Austin Aries are the other 4 wrestlers. Adam Cole is the only wrestler to ever win the title a 3rd time.

PCO’s title reign finishes at 78 days and included successful title defenses against both Rush and Dragon Lee.

…and NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION – RUSH! pic.twitter.com/SDHCKeOGIa — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2020

Nick Aldis played a role in the title change from Saturday. The NWA World Heavyweight Champion’s “Strictly Business” faction has been in an inter-promotional rivalry with Villain Enterprises as of late. Aldis is also scheduled to face PCO at Supercard of Honor. He hit PCO in the head with the NWA title, allowing Rush to capitalize for the win.

Nick Aldis hits PCO with the Title at #GatewaytoHonor pic.twitter.com/u3JJDHbaCx — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2020

Rush first won the title from Matt Taven at Death Before Dishonor in September before dropping it to PCO at Final Battle.