Ryback Claims Vince McMahon “Doesn’t Give A F*** About Anyone”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has slammed Vince McMahon during a recent episode of Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report Podcast with Raj Giri. Reacting to McMahon’s decision to continue with WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus pandemic, Ryback claimed how the WWE Chairman doesn’t care about anyone or anything except his bank account.

“At the end of the day, and this is just this is my personal opinion, Vince doesn’t give a f*ck about anyone except for his bank account” Ryback began. “That is me being there and talking to a lot of other people in different generations, at different times, that have worked there [WWE]. And just personally? Seeing how things operate and looking him in his eyes on many many occasions; and just instinctually knowing that I never want anything to do with this type of human being.”

Ryback’s Opinion

Ryback stressed that this was just his opinion. He noted how the coronavirus is a “real-life experience” that humanity is collectively going through. He then reiterated his feelings, noting that Vince McMahon will at least “pretend” to care.

“I think he will…he’ll pretend that he cares but I don’t see it,” Ryback said. “The fact that they haven’t seen the other sporting organisations step up and say ‘we’re going to take care of this?’ They’re trying to figure out ways to run everything still. So that should tell you all that you need to know.”

WrestleMania 36 will now take place in multiple locations on April 4 and April 5. The decision was made to relocate from Raymond James Stadium in the wake of current coronavirus concerns.

