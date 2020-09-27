Saturday, September 26, 2020

Ryback Has Harsh Words About Triple H & Vince McMahon

Ryback got fans talking after stating that he thinks the world will be a better place when McMahon passes away

By Andrew Ravens

Ryback decided to go on social media and give his true feelings about Triple H and Vince McMahon. 

The former WWE star made it clear in his various responses to fans that he is a fan of pro wrestling, but isn’t fond of WWE. Coming from someone who actually worked at the company, he would know how things work behind the scenes. 

At one point, he went after the WWE Chairman and CEO. In fact, he thinks the world, not just the pro wrestling business, will be a better place when McMahon passes away. He did note that this opinion isn’t him having a death wish for McMahon. 

“It was ALWAYS the talent. He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of shit, can’t stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn’t wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true.”

Ryback also went after Triple H, who currently oversees NXT, as “The Game” is likely the person to take over the company when McMahon does pass away. 

“Pussy Paul is not the savior to anything. He will go down with the ship.”

Ryback had a successful run in the WWE that ended once he decided to depart from the company in 2016. He has since focused on his podcast and YouTube channel. You can see his tweets here: 

