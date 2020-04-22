Ryback – “I Honestly Think We’re Seeing The Fall of Vince McMahon”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently made some explosive comments regarding Vince McMahon and his status as the biggest name in sports entertainment. With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic causing most major sports leagues and brands to cease operations; WWE has continued to tape shows and it has created controversy that has seen WWE in the mainstream news cycle.

It is arguable that last week was potentially one of the worst in Vince McMahon’s career as the CEO of WWE. The XFL went bankrupt, WWE had to offload numerous on-air and backstage personalities on ‘Black Wednesday.’ Legendary Hall of Fame announcer and the first ever WWE employee Howard Finkel tragically passed away, and Oliver Luck, the former XFL Head is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination.

Vince McMahon The Businessman

On top of this, there are reports and rumors that WWE may be ‘forcing’ staff to work during the pandemic. This however is not confirmed but we will be following the situation closely.

“Just knowing what I know. Vince [McMahon] as a businessman? He is a very savvy, very cutthroat businessman” Ryback began on his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. “What he’s been able to achieve? It’s at the expense of human lives and there’s a lot of things wrong with how he treats, specifically the wrestlers and people in general. I don’t even really need to even say anything anymore.”

Ryback “speaking up” for WWE Talent

Ryback would then elaborate further, discussing how fans have thanked him in the past for speaking up for the talent at WWE. “I’ve said my peace time and time again. I get people messaging me saying ‘you’ve told us the truth from the very beginning,’ and now they’re they’re finally seeing it just sit back and let everything play out this way. That’s kind of my take on this. I speak up for the wrestlers and I think karma is playing out.”

Losing Everything “In The Battle”

The ‘Big Guy’ would then reveal that he believes the worst is to come for Vince McMahon. “I honestly think we’re seeing the fall of Vince McMahon” Ryback stated. “He is truly being tested now, and I think he’s going to go down in flames. He’s going to go down swinging. Regardless, I could see him…he’s the type that will lose everything in the battle. And it’s the fact that there, it’s so public this, it’s right in your face what’s going on. And it’s almost like well ‘what do you guys gonna do about it?’ Okay, that’s worked in the past. The coronavirus is the one variable that he can’t control, and all it’s gonna take is one superstar dying, or their family member dying. Or just something, just even superstars getting it [COVID-19]. and it’s going to, it’s going to be a fire that not even Vince McMahon will be able to put out.”

WWE had previously announced that they would be taping live shows going forward on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This has since been changed and certain shows will be taped to air at a later date. Either way, WWE seems to be playing with fire in this unprecedented situation.

Do you think WWE needs to take a break during the pandemic? Let us know in the comments

Also Check Out: