Ryback On WWE Banning Superstars From Vickie Guerrero’s Podcast

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has shared his two cents on WWE blocking their Superstars from Vickie Guerrero's podcast following her appearance on AEW Dark.

Ryback has addressed WWE’s decision to block their Superstars from appearing on Vickie Guerrero’s podcast. This comes in the wake of her appearance last December on an episode of AEW’s YouTube show, Dark. The revelation has sparked some debate from those within the industry. To Ryback, however, people shouldn’t be surprised.

“Not surprising,” Ryback said during an episode of Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report. “There’s some WWE guys, and I’m friends with some of them, that I can get on [this show].”

He continued, “Even guys that I’m friends with, I know they have to go the office to get approval to do [things]. That’s what I remember when I was there. They added that in which is crazy for independent contractors. They’re not allowed to make decisions on their own. WWE says you’re not allowed to do any interviews unless it’s approved by us, so that’s really odd to do that to independent contractors.”

Ryback: “That’s What They Do”

Ryback explained how “that’s what they do.” He pointed to a time he had Dolph Ziggler come onto the show. He highlighted how they didn’t even talk about wrestling and instead stuck to comedy for a full hour. They did this because if they spoke about wrestling, there would have been “repercussions” for Ziggler, be it a fine or punishment.

Although not surprised by WWE’s ruling, Ryback shared how he doesn’t like hearing it happen. “It makes it tougher. I would love to talk to guys that I’ve wrestled with and could share stories with. It’s just the way that it is. It’s what they do. It shouldn’t come to a surprise to anybody.”

Vickie Guerrero appeared on the 12/11 episode of Dark, where she joined Excalibur as a guest commentator.

