Ryback Reacts To Fan Backlash Over Roman Reigns’ Withdrawal From WrestleMania

Former WWE star Ryback has given his reaction to the situation of Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36.

Reigns was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 – Night 1 earlier this month. However, Reigns announced his decision to pull out of the contest due to his concerns about the coronavirus as he has a weakened immune system with his leukemia battle.

Reigns is at a higher risk of complications from the virus and he didn’t feel comfortable with working the match. Thus, WWE got Braun Strowman to replace Reigns in the contest and had “The Monster Among Men” beat the legendary pro wrestler.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri, Ryback defended Reigns from fan criticism.

“It’s horrible and that’s that wrestling fanbase, and it’s more than wrestling, it’s a human thing that’s going on now and this is, again, social media,” Ryback said. “There’s nobody in person who is going to go up and criticize him, it doesn’t exist.”

Ryback continued by noting that when you get on social media, you need to have the full spectrum of it. He thinks the lowest of low people are the ones who are being critics of Reigns’ decision.

He thinks those people haven’t evolved and just horrible human beings. He thinks that people need to be themselves and will get love and hate no matter what.

“I’m so happy he stepped up, and a guy in that position is actually doing it, but he’s in that position. Now if he didn’t have that and did it, the criticism he would get a hell of a lot more, and internally in WWE it would be a different situation.

He has that though, which is they cannot do anything with him, as far as depush him or anything of that nature. He has a little bit of built-in security with that.”

Ryback continued by noting that’s the negative wrestling fans. He thinks these are the same people that don’t want Reigns here.

He thinks if Reigns does something and now that he’s not around, the name-calling is always a go to for that portion of the people. The reason for the name-calling is due to them not having any other options.