Ryback Reveals Massive Claim That Triple H Made About WWE

Former WWE Superstar Rusev/Miro recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The ‘Bulgarian Brute’ would discuss a number of topics from his time with the company; including his ‘Rusev Day’ run, NXT and working with John Cena.

Ryback himself referred to John Cena on the podcast, bringing up a story that involved (previously) company COO Triple H making a major claim to the The Big Guy.

Ryback on Triple H Comments

“This goes back when I was there and Hunter told me…when I was in that top position, or working in that top position; and then the contract negotiations were coming up” Ryback began on the podcast.

Ryback would then refer to arguably his biggest run with WWE, which was back in 2012. The ‘Big Guy’ was ascending the card and would eventually get a Hell In a Cell main event against then WWE Champion CM Punk.

Unfortunately, the timing was completely off. There was no chance that Ryback was going to be given the belt in October of 2012. Even though Ryback had a huge wave of momentum behind him at the time and the support of live crowds? The Rock was due to face the WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble in January, and the marquee match for that night was pencilled in with CM Punk entering as said WWE Champion.

“He (Triple H) goes, ‘Ryan,’ and he was just shooting me straight, he goes; ‘we’re never gonna have another marquee name after [John] Cena ever again. He’s the last one.” These comments seem to echo those previously made by Vince McMahon. McMahon stated that WWE’s ‘brand’ is the attraction, not the actual names on the marquee/card.

Even still, it is very enlightening to hear that one of WWE’s top brass behind the scenes believes that there won’t be another megastar in the company. With the Roman Regins experiment having seemingly failed over the last 5/6 years maybe ‘The Game’ has a point?

Do you agree with Triple H? Let us know in the comments