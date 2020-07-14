Ryback Says That The WWE Performance Center Has “No Energy”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently commented on the company continuing to tape their shows from the Performance Center in Florida. The ‘Big Guy’ joined Raj Giri to discuss the ongoing tapings on this week’s episode of the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report.

The ratings for all shows, RAW, SmackDown and NXT have seen a steady decline over the past few months, partly due to the pandemic and seemingly due to the lack of crowds in attendance at shows and lack of ambience. Although the restrictions around live crowds has somewhat been lifted, WWE’s weekly shows continue to see a decline in ratings.

Ryback on NFL Returning

“They are talking about having football without fans” Ryback began on the podcast, saying how the NFL potentially returning will impact WWE’s viewership. “And if they do? People are going to watch football regardless. They’re [WWE] going to lose a chunk of their audience on that.”

“The trend it just keeps going down more and more and more” Ryback continued. “I think really, filming at the Performance Center? I don’t think it’s working. It’s great, it’s a great place, don’t get me wrong. It’s a great training facility, but for shooting regular TV every week? There’s just no energy there and it comes across [on television].”

Ryback was quick to point out that this was not a dig at the performers themselves. “Again, this isn’t because of the performers, wrestlers or anything. It’s just the environment and the lack of energy from a crowd. So, I’m not shocked. I think they [the ratings] go lower, I really do. But I don’t really know what their [WWE] options are, how can they really change anything?”

Do you think that WWE's ratings will continue to decline during the pandemic? Let us know in the comments

