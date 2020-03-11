Ryback Talks About Coronavirus Concerns Impacting WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has stated that some current WWE Superstars believe WrestleMania may be cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has shared that some current roster members believe WrestleMania may be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Addressing the situation on Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri, Ryback highlighted the spread of the virus in the United States. He noted how it would only take one Superstar to get sick. If they did, the entire locker room would be affected in no time.

“From a wrestler’s standpoint, [WrestleMania] is in Tampa and they’re gonna bring people from all over the world to this location. If I’m a wrestler – and I’m speaking from the talent as I’ve talked to a couple of people – the talent believe that WrestleMania is possibly going to get cancelled. This is a business and it will impact a lot of things but you have to protect the wrestlers at all costs.”

Ryback On Fan Interactions During Coronavirus Concerns

Ryback added how there should be no fan interaction between Superstars and fans at any Axxess events, noting how “[…] wrestlers should only have to show up to WrestleMania and if you do the Hall of Fame, you keep the talent away from the audience.”

He continued, “You have to be really protective of the wrestlers from a business perspective if you go through with this. I have a feeling [Vince] is gonna try to go through with it no matter what. He’s gonna have to be forced to say ‘No’ if it does happen.”

Multiple events, conventions, attractions and concerts have been shut down, rescheduled and cancelled in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. With ‘Mania taking place next month, officials are reportedly in serious talks to ensure the safety of fans and talent.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

