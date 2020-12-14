Ryback Talks AEW EVPs ‘Making’ Other People Before Winning Titles Themselves

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Kenny Omega’s storyline between AEW, IMPACT and AAA. The Big Guy would discuss how Omega and the other EVPs in AEW had to ‘make’ other talent before giving themselves the top titles in the company.

Kenny Omega is of course the AEW Champion and The Young Bucks are the AEW Tag Team Champions. Whilst Cody was previously the TNT Champion? This is the first time in the company’s short history that the Executive Vice Presidents are holding arguably the two main titles in the company.

Ryback on Kenny Omega

“I’m very intrigued, Kenny Omega has got a whole lot more interesting really quickly” Ryback would begin on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling podcast. “Everything they’re [AEW] doing is working in terms of long term. The Young Bucks, Kenny, Cody, how they they were booked early on? People kind of thought didn’t understand it. I can look at it and see that they needed to kind of help ‘make’ other people first.”

“They’re still doing it” The Big Guy Ryback would continue. “It’s the coolest thing to watch, as everyone’s getting elevated in the TV game and becoming bigger bigger stars. But Kenny now can really turn it up, and I think he’s more comfortable? Just from what I’ve seen on AEW.”

Ryback would finish by saying how he feels Omega is far better in the heel role on AEW programming. “I’m more interested in the heel Kenny Omega, I wasn’t into the babyface Kenny Omega, just from as a viewer watching that product solely. I feel like he’s more comfortable being heel.”

