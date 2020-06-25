Ryback Talks Not Being Contacted for WWE Nexus Reunion and Trademark Battle

Former WWE Superstar and NWA Commentator Stu Bennett recently appeared on Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. The former Bad News Barrett discussed a number of topics during the interview; including his recent discussions with WWE and a potential Nexus reunion that was recently rumored.

Ryback confirmed on the show that he was not contacted by WWE. Either for the potential Nexus reunion or any other reason. The Big Guy was part of the group after appearing as Skip Sheffield in the first ‘season’ of NXT.

Ryback on Nexus Reunion

“I did not get a call and I don’t think I will be the with my trademark deal coming up in August” Ryback confirmed on the podcast.

The Big Guy tweeted his anger at WWE keeping the ‘Ryback’ trademark ‘unnecessarily’ back in February of this year. “Publicly asking @WWE @VinceMcMahon @TripleH to let the Ryback trademark go” Ryback tweeted. “It wasn’t created by them and trying to make someone spend nearly $200,000 to keep their legal name and brand is petty and unnecessary. Please move on and erase me from your history and programming.”

Ryback elaborated further on the podcast, saying “I had to send our little boy Mark Carrano a message, ‘I need you guys to respond to the attorney, if I have to go through with it? It’s going to cost upwards of $200,000.’ Which I might not even need to do. There’s ways around it.”

Do you think that we’ll see Ryback appear in another promotion at some point? Maybe AEW, IMPACT or NJPW? Let us know in the comments

Also Check Out: