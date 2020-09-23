Ryback Talks Potential In-Ring Return, Heading To AEW?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed his ongoing stem cell treatment and potential return to the ring. The Big Guy addressed his timetable for a in-ring training return on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report this week.

Ryback on Treatment

“A lot of my shoulder stuff is still scar tissue related” Ryback began on the podcast. “I see a massage therapist now for three and a half hours [a session], it’s probably going to get moved to four for the next couple weeks. Just breaking up more and more scar tissue that had built up from all that cortisone that was that was pumped into me.”

“My back is great” Ryback continued. “I’m training now, like weight training and conditioning to get ready for wrestling. I’m not going to be taking any time off, like like I did when I got it [stem cells] before. [That was] where I took like two or three months off.”

Escalating Training

Ryback would then reveal that his latest set of stem cell treatment is actually just for good measure; confirming that he is indeed not too far away from a potential return to the ring. “These are just for good measure. Get these and then the training is going to escalate further. I’d say I’ll probably give myself three to four weeks and then hopefully from there be able to get back in a ring and start doing some training low key. Just get myself in there to see how I feel.”

“I don’t, I honestly don’t think I’ll miss a beat. I’ve been out before” Ryback stated. “When I had the ankle injury [in WWE] I didn’t wrestle for a year and a half. Then I got thrown on the road, and came right back after not wrestling for a year and a half. I did dark matches and live events there for like five months but like I went back to live events, working 8, 10, 12, 15 minute matches. [That was] after not practising, nothing. People were saying ‘oh my god you got so much better!’ And I hadn’t even even been practising in-ring.”

Ryback has in the past mentioned his want to join All Elite Wrestling. The Big Guy has stated that he likes the schedule in AEW, he also has close ties to Cody Rhodes, with both having worked in WWE and travelled together for a time.

Do you think that we’ll eventually see Ryback in AEW, IMPACT, NWA or New Japan? Let us know in the comments