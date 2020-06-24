Ryback – “You Gotta Let Guys ‘Shoot’ on Each Other”

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently commented on the creative direction of WWE on his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. During the show Ryback would discuss ‘scripted’ promos and how he feels WWE in particular need to dial back on them.

Road Dogg recently appeared on After The Bell w/Corey Graves and talked about Superstars being scripted until they can be ‘trusted.’ The NXT producer said “they [the fans] can’t fathom like ‘okay, this guy is a loose cannon, he might say a cuss word or something.’ So we script his promo and he has do it word for word now, because we don’t trust you yet.”

Ryback on Road Dogg

“When I saw Road Dogg again mentioning the promo thing? We’ve talked about this in the past where they say they give you promos until they can quote unquote trust you” Ryback began on the podcast. “Very corporate answer, and I love Road Dogg.”

“Here’s what they need to do” Ryback continued. “If they want to increase ratings? You have to have an idea of what you’re doing, you have to let guys go out there and start shooting at each other.”

Ryback elaborated further, discussing stars of the past. “That’s what made The Rock and Austin, even if they were scripted to a degree. You got allow guys to go out there and I experienced this with John Cena when he was the baby face. Okay, I’m the heel now, we’re gonna make the baby face. Well, you gotta go out there and let guys shoot on each other. that’s what people want to see. Who’s going to get the better of each other?”

Do you agree with Ryback? Do WWE need to give their Superstars more free reign on the microphone?

