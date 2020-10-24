Saturday, October 24, 2020

Salina de la Renta Revealed As Contra Spy As MLW Prepares For Re-Start

Salina de la Renta has been revealed as a spy working for Contra Unit.

By Ian Carey
Salina de la Renta
Salina de la Renta

Major League Wrestling is coming back soon. New episodes of Fusion are expected to begin airing next month. Storylines for the promotion’s restart have been taking shape on episodes of MLW Pulp Fusion. One storyline involves Salina de la Renta being exposed as a spy operating on behalf of Contra Unit.

“For nearly two years the league, fans and athletes have all speculated and theorized on who could be enabling CONTRA to gain access to arenas with heavy security as well as access to MLW’s headquarters and production trucks.  Now, all evidence points towards Salina de la Renta,” reads an MLW press release.

Salina de la Renta In MLW Storylines

- Advertisement -

In MLW storyline, Contra Unit is a faction that has taken over the company. The last episode before the pandemic featured members of the faction taking over MLW offices in New York. On a recent episode of Pulp Fusion, Konnan revealed that he discovered Salina has been working with the faction.

It appears that Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado was struggling financially. Salina is believed to have owed a significant amount of money to the “wrong people” which may have led to her aligning with Contra Unit.

The 23-year-old from Puerto Rico now lives in the Orlando area.

“All options are on the table, including suspending her license to promote in MLW,” said Court Bauer.  

Last year, Salina spoke with SI.com about being the first Latina to serve as an executive producer on a wrestling show.

“This is a sign of change. Not only for women, but for Latinos as a whole. We are often not in a position of power or influence in American wrestling. For MLW to encourage me, and others, to break barriers is important and yes, historic. It is a huge honor to be able to be the first-ever at something.”

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
MLW

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Major League Wrestling returned to taping shows this past week. Their latest tapings featured a number of former WWE stars, according to...
Read more
WWE

Chad Gable Quits Being Shorty G On SmackDown (Video)

It appears that one-half of the former NXT tag team champions Chad Gable is done being Shorty G and the former NXT...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Pitching “The Virtuosa” Character To NXT & Impact

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will take on Kylie Rae with the title on the line tonight at Bound For Glory. She spoke...
Read more
MLW

Salina de la Renta Revealed As Contra Spy As MLW Prepares For Re-Start

Major League Wrestling is coming back soon. New episodes of Fusion are expected to begin airing next month. Storylines for the promotion's...
Read more
Impact

Impact Plus Streaming Service Available Free This Weekend

Ahead of tonight's Bound For Glory PPV, Impact Wrestling has made its streaming service, Impact Plus, free for the entire weekend.
Read more
AEW

Abadon Injured During AEW Tapings

AEW's Abadon was reportedly injured yesterday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Abadon was injured...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scene Footage Of New Day’s SmackDown Farewell (Video)

WWE has released the behind the scene footage from The New Day's farewell match at last week's episode of SmackDown from the...
Read more
WWE

Chad Gable Quits Being Shorty G On SmackDown (Video)

It appears that one-half of the former NXT tag team champions Chad Gable is done being Shorty G and the former NXT...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Touts Success Of His Le Dinner Debonair Segment With MJF

Chris Jericho and MJF received high praise for their Le Dinner Debonair segment.  The segment aired this past Wednesday...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC