Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Sami Callihan Talks Working With Ken Shamrock In Impact

Sami Callihan has been aligned with Ken Shamrock as of late in Impact Wrestling.

By Ian Carey
Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock

Sami Callihan will go one-on-one with his longtime rival Eddie Edwards tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. At Bound For Glory, Callihan will be in Ken Shamrock’s corner as he takes on Edwards. Shamrock and Callihan have formed an alliance in the promotion. They previously feuded and then formed a tag-team.

“If you told a 14-year-old Sami Callihan that he’d be tag-teaming with Ken Shamrock, he’d freak out,” Callihan said in an interview with Slam Wrestling. “But, now, as a grown man, I don’t just look at him like a legend – I look at him as an equal, a co-worker. I look at it as a big feather in my cap that I’m the person they put with him after he came back to wrestling after being gone for so many years. Because they knew we could really do good business.”

- Advertisement -

Callihan also spoke about the last couple of years he has spent in Impact Wrestling. He won the company’s world title and has had high-profile feuds with Rich Swann, Tessa Blanchard and others.

“To go from someone like Pentagon Jr. then to Brian Cage, to Rich Swann, to Tessa Blanchard, then to Ken Shamrock. Anyone you put me in the ring with, I’m going to bring out the best in them.”

The full interview with Sami Callihan can be read at this link.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Tino Sabbatelli Returns To NXT After Allegations Of Leaking AEW News

Tino Sabbatelli is once again signed to a WWE contract. According to a report from PW Insider, the 37-year-old from Orlando re-signed...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Ben Carter Signing With WWE

It is currently being reported that Ben Carter has signed or is expected to sign with WWE shortly. No official announcement has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Disgraced NBA Referee Tim Donaghy To Officiate Pro Wrestling With MLW

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the 2007 NBA betting scandal. An...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Sami Callihan Talks Working With Ken Shamrock In Impact

Sami Callihan will go one-on-one with his longtime rival Eddie Edwards tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. At Bound For Glory, Callihan...
Read more
NXT

Scarlett Bordeaux Provides An Injury Update On Karrion Kross

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Planning Stunt With Steve-O On Dynamite

Darby Allin says that he and Steve-O have something planned for Dynamite tomorrow night. Allin will challenge for the TNT Championship coming...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

How Goldberg Reacted To The Ending Of His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg's name had become a synonym with his undefeated streak and it made him one of the biggest attractions for WCW until...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Celebrates 2-Years Of Sobriety

WWE's Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate 2-years of sobriety. She posted a photo of her from 2 years ago and...
Read more
Impact

Gallows And Anderson On If They Are Planning To Retire Anytime Soon

Gallows and Anderson have started a number of new business ventures since leaving WWE and it has made many wonder if this...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Calls Stephanie McMahon “One of The Best Heels of The Attitude Era”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast. This...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw. Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
WWE

Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency

Charlotte Flair has decided to take the next step in her career as she has signed with a management company. 
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think WWE NXT Is As Good As TNA During Its Peak

Eric Bischoff made some interesting comments about WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.  While speaking on his After 83 Weeks...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC