Sami Callihan Will Not Wrestle Until Coronavirus Has Been Contained

Former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan has revealed he won't be wrestling until the coronavirus pandemic has been contained.

Callihan shared his intentions via his Twitter account, stressing how “safety is the most important thing” for all concerned. He shared how he won’t be doing any wrestling shows before asking everyone to be as safe as possible.

“F–k characters, f–ks storylines…. our safety is the most important thing. Until this gets better I’m not going to ANY wrestling shows. I beg the world to be as safe as possible in this extremely scary time. Let’s join together like never before. We can get through this.”

Sami Callihan later sent a follow-up Tweet, noting how his family, pets, and himself were all more important than “fake fighting our underwear.”

“My family… my animals… myself is more important than fake fighting in our underwear. I’m sorry. I’m not going to show until this in contained. I hope everyone does the same. The world. Our loves. Is not worth it.”

Coronavirus Pandemic

Several events worldwide have been affected by the coronavirus. Concerts, conventions and entire sports seasons have all been postponed, rescheduled and cancelled in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although WrestleMania 36 still seems to be going ahead, plenty of other promotions have taken action to help combat spreading the virus. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has cancelled several New Japan Cup events, and ROH has recently cancelled their 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.