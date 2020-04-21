Sami Zayn Has A Good Reason For Being Off WWE TV

Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania over Daniel Bryan. He hasn’t been on Smackdown since, however. Zayn recently revealed on Twitter a possible reason for his absence. It appears the current IC champion recently had his wisdom teeth removed.

In lighter news, I had my wisdom teeth taken out last week so I've been on an #AllPuddingDiet for days and now I'm ripped to shreds. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 20, 2020

The unofficial dentist of pro-wrestling, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, had some advice for Zayn as well.

Beware of dry socket — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 21, 2020

Sami Zayn Critical Of Anti-Lockdown Protests

While Zayn is likely having trouble speaking in the aftermath of his surgery, he has been vocal on social media. Most notably, Zayn has been critical of the anti-lockdown protests in the United States.

IT DOES NOT GET MORE PERFECT THAN THIS. https://t.co/osPKiJQCE7 pic.twitter.com/Ji2FwXo8rb — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 19, 2020

Sami Zayn Talks “The Artist Collective”

Sami Zayn’s faction on Smackdown is now being referred to as “the Artist Collective.” The stable consists of Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura. He talked a bit about his current role on Smackdown during an episode of WWE’s “the Bump”

“It’s funny because even though I’ve made a name for myself as a guy who could go in the ring. Now I’m doing that just in a different avenue just by running my mouth, so it’s kinda interesting to me too,” Zayn said on the show.