Sami Zayn Remains WWE Intercontinental Champion At WrestleMania 36

The title reign of Sami Zayn as WWE Intercontinental Champion continues as he was not dethroned by Daniel Bryan.

Zayn did so when he beat the former WWE Champion to retain the championship at Saturday’s (April 5, 2020) WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the WWE Network.

This championship bout was set up last month when WWE booked an interesting match on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. This saw a contest between Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The stipulation of the contest was that if Gulak beat Nakamura then Bryan would get an Intercontinental Title match.

Gulak ended up beating Nakamura on the show. As a result, Bryan earned the right to challenge Zayn for the strap at WrestleMania 36.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event last month in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center, Braun Strowman Strowman defended the title against Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Zayn in a 3-On-1 Handicap Match.

This contest served as the co-main event and saw Strowman get pinned by Zayn in the match earning him the title.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction in the next few weeks.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Bryan not winning the WWE Intercontinental Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

