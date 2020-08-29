Sami Zayn Returns On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has made his return to WWE television.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion did so during Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. It happened after Jeff Hardy had successfully retained the Intercontinental Title over Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening contest.

After the match, Zayn walked out with the old version of the title and had a staredown with Hardy on the stage as if WWE was teasing a champion vs. champion contest.

Zayn told him that he never lost the title and that he’s the real champion. He then hit Hardy with a big boot after staring down AJ Styles, who had just lost the championship to Hardy.

It was reported back after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Zayn decided to pull himself from television due to concerns about the virus. WWE later stripped him of the championship.

Back on the May 15th episode of SmackDown, WWE announced the full bracket for the Intercontinental Title tournament. There were 8 competitors in the tournament.

Styles, Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Elias, Hardy, King Corbin, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura were confirmed as competitors. Eventually, Styles won the tournament finals and became the champion.