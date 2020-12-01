Sami Zayn Pushed Hard To Be Paired With Liv Morgan on WWE TV

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has revealed he “pitched hard” to have himself partnered with Riott Squad member Liv Morgan.

Zayn shared the news in a tweet, commenting on the recent WWE Network documentary focusing on Liv Morgan, Liv Forever.

He shared how much he enjoyed the documentary before noting how he wanted to be a part of his gimmick when he first started the “The Great Liberator” character. Zayn also accompanied the tweet with a short clip of Morgan sneezing on him as he walked by.

Fun fact, when I first started doing “The Great Liberator” I pitched hard to get @YaOnlyLivvOnce with me, but she got drafted to Raw. There is SO much to her. Can’t wait to see her one day become Womens Champ.

pic.twitter.com/yRdEcadqjq — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 30, 2020

As Sami Zayn highlighted, Morgan would end up drafted to Monday Night Raw at the time. She was involved in the controversial Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding storyline. She went on to rejoin her former Riott Squad partner Ruby Riott. The reformed duo would eventually be moved back to SmackDown following the 2020 WWE Draft. She was recently a part of Team SmackDown during WWE’s recent Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Zayn, meanwhile, recently faced off against Daniel Bryan during last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He successfully defended his Intercontinental Champion against “The Planet’s Champion,” defeating Bryan via count-out.