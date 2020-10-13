Sami Zayn Reveals Who Came Up With The Finish For Their IC Title Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

The Clash Of Champions PPV saw Sami Zayn winning a brutal Intercontinental Championship ladder match in a pretty unique fashion, which became one of the talking points coming out of the show.

The former NXT champion was competing against AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in the bout and he actually handcuffed both his opponents before going on to win the match.

During his recent interview with Metro UK, Zayn was asked if the brilliant finish was the idea of Sami himself or any other competitor of the bout and he revealed that it was Jamie Noble who came up with the spot:

“I wish I could take all the credit for that [ending], but actually Jamie Noble’s a real genius, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Sami then went on to praise the match saying that he is really proud of it and he explained that it was a great match because it had a little bit of everything:

“I think it was a really good match, and I’m really proud of it, it had what I like about wrestling, which is a little bit of everything. There was a lot of character work; there was a lot of just good in ring action, some spectacular stunts, and some dramatic storytelling.

That’s the cocktail I like about pro wrestling. I like when many different elements come together, and that’s what I feel like that match was, for me.”

Apart from this, Sami Zayn also talked about the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the same PPV and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.