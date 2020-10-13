Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Sami Zayn Reveals Who Came Up With The Finish For Their IC Title Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

Sami Zayn reveals if the finish was the idea of any of the participants of the match

By Anutosh Bajpai
Sami Zayn won the triple threat ladder match at Clash Of Champions
Sami Zayn won the triple threat ladder match at Clash Of Champions

The Clash Of Champions PPV saw Sami Zayn winning a brutal Intercontinental Championship ladder match in a pretty unique fashion, which became one of the talking points coming out of the show.

The former NXT champion was competing against AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in the bout and he actually handcuffed both his opponents before going on to win the match.

- Advertisement -

During his recent interview with Metro UK, Zayn was asked if the brilliant finish was the idea of Sami himself or any other competitor of the bout and he revealed that it was Jamie Noble who came up with the spot:

“I wish I could take all the credit for that [ending], but actually Jamie Noble’s a real genius, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Sami then went on to praise the match saying that he is really proud of it and he explained that it was a great match because it had a little bit of everything:

“I think it was a really good match, and I’m really proud of it, it had what I like about wrestling, which is a little bit of everything. There was a lot of character work; there was a lot of just good in ring action, some spectacular stunts, and some dramatic storytelling.

That’s the cocktail I like about pro wrestling. I like when many different elements come together, and that’s what I feel like that match was, for me.”

Apart from this, Sami Zayn also talked about the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the same PPV and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.

Trending Articles

WWE

Update On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday....
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third...
Read more
WWE

Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE Draft saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eva Marie Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Former WWE Diva, Eva Marie, is reportedly on her way back to the promotion. Ms "All Red Everything" departed from the company...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Responds To Wade Barrett Threatening To Batter & Humiliate Him

NXT announcer Wade Barrett continues to talk trash about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Barrett told Digital Spy last...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Sami Zayn Reveals Who Came Up With The Finish For Their IC Title Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions

The Clash Of Champions PPV saw Sami Zayn winning a brutal Intercontinental Championship ladder match in a pretty unique fashion, which became...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/12): WWE Draft Night 2, The Fiend & Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Superstars from both brands...
Read more
WWE

Elias Returns From Injury

Elias made a smashing return to WWE television. https://twitter.com/IAmEliasWWE/status/1315841631355052032 WWE booked a triple threat match...
Read more
WWE

Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Just a week after suffering a jaw injury, Finn Balor underwent surgery.  The WWE NXT Champion noted in a...
Read more
WWE

Lars Sullivan’s First Match In Over One Year Set For WWE SmackDown

Lars Sullivan is slated to work his first match since suffering an injury that had put him on the sidelines. 
Read more
WWE

Latest On WWE’s Plans For Holding Shows At ThunderDome

It was reported earlier today that WWE had decided to extend its deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida to hold...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Responds To Wade Barrett Threatening To Batter & Humiliate Him

NXT announcer Wade Barrett continues to talk trash about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Barrett told Digital Spy last...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reveals MJF Was Considered For The Inner Circle

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his faction, The Inner Circle. The Inner Circle is...
Read more
WWE

Update On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday....
Read more
Wrestling News

Jey Uso Reveals His Dream Match & Talks Feud With Roman Reigns

Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns in an I Quit match at Hell in a Cell later this month. He sat down...
Read more
WWE

WWE ThunderDome Residency Extended Through End Of November

The WWE ThunderDome is sticking around for at least another month. WWE has renewed its partnership with the Amway...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC