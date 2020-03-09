Sami Zayn Wins WWE Intercontinental Title At Elimination Chamber

Braun Strowman’s reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion didn’t last long as he was dethroned by Sami Zayn.

The title change happened when Strowman defended the title against Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn in a 3-On-1 Handicap Match.

This contest served as the co-main event spot on the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view card at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that aired on WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network. Zayn pinned Strowman in the match earning him the title.

The four stars have been feuding for the past few months. Back on the January 31 episode of SmackDown, Strowman defeated Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship.

This marked Strowman’s first reign as the champion. It was a surprising outcome considering that Strowman won the title recently and he was a big favorite according to oddsmakers throughout the week in the betting odds.

As of this writing, there haven’t been any reports regarding the creative direction for Strowman and the Intercontinental Title for WrestleMania 36. Time will tell where WWE goes from here.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn being the one to dethrone Braun Strowman to win the Intercontinental Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

