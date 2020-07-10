Sami Zayn’s Mobile Health Clinic Arrives In Syria

Sami Zayn has been raising money to purchase a mobile health clinic to provide medical relief in Syria. In total, Sami has raised over $57 thousand along with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation for the project.

Zayn announced recently that the mobile health clinic has arrived in Syria. It is able to treat up to 126 patients a day.

“Launching the mobile clinic was delayed by a heart attack, border issues, and yes, a global pandemic, but it is here now! So far, it has treated an average of 126 patients/day. Donate at SamiForSyria.com to help cover operation costs. Thank you all for making this happen,” Zayn Tweeted.

Donate at https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW to help cover operation costs. Thank you all for making this happen. https://t.co/4GbKmlRDtq — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 10, 2020

“We need your help to continue operating the Sami for Syria Mobile Clinic, including paying for the fuel, warehouse rent, and other operational costs. Help Sami and SAMS bring urgently needed medical care to families and children impacted by the crisis in Syria,” reads the Sami4Syria website.

Zayn hasn’t wrestled for WWE since WrestleMania 36. He defeated Daniel Bryan on the show to retain the Intercontinental title. WWE later stripped him of the title as he began no longer participating in the tapings from the Performance Center.